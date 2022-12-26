If layoffs continue, will you be ready? What it’s like from those recently let go5 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 05:11 PM IST
Here’s how people who have lost jobs recently are handling unemployment
One person who was laid off recently went from earning six figures to needing help from mom and dad. Another made a contingency plan that includes living out of a camper to save money. A third has two years’ worth of savings and is trying independent consulting while holding out for the right full-time opportunity.