One person who was laid off recently went from earning six figures to needing help from mom and dad. Another made a contingency plan that includes living out of a camper to save money. A third has two years’ worth of savings and is trying independent consulting while holding out for the right full-time opportunity.

People going through layoffs are in wide-ranging positions, most of which are uncomfortable in one way or another.

Some folks are humbly accepting assistance they never expected to need. Others who have financial security are falling into awkward conversations with recently unemployed friends and former co-workers who aren’t as well-off. All must decide whether to jump at the first offer—avoiding the dreaded resume gap, even if it means settling for less money—or gamble on the prospect of something better.

Whatever the circumstance, losing a job is painful and often hard to talk about. In the past few weeks, I’ve contacted more than 50 people going through layoffs. Most declined to be interviewed, saying they weren’t ready to discuss something so disheartening, even if they’d already revealed that they’re #opentowork on LinkedIn.

Advertising your services to recruiters is one thing; opening up about a career setback is another. But several people agreed because they want others in the same spot to feel that they’re in this together, and they contend that professional disappointments shouldn’t be hush-hush.

“I don’t feel ashamed to talk about it at all," says Vicky Wang, 30, who was laid off last month from her role as director of operations at a venture-backed technology startup. “It’s happening to a lot of people."

Notable companies that have trimmed staff include Meta Platforms Inc., PepsiCo Inc., CNN and Morgan Stanley. The job market remains strong by many metrics, including a 3.7% unemployment rate, and overall layoffs haven’t surged. Still, the rash of high-profile job cuts feels to many workers like the end of a power trip and a bad omen for 2023.

Employees who until recently could negotiate raises or field competing offers might now feel fortunate if they just have jobs. The loss of leverage and dim economic outlook are especially jarring for those who’ve known only growth in their careers—many tech workers, for instance, and younger millennials who entered the workforce after the recession of the aughts.

Ms. Wang, a member of both groups, says she’s coming to terms with the possibility of her first pay cut, though several interviews with prospective employers have renewed her hope for a lateral move. Living in Los Angeles, she says she’ll need to bring home a steady paycheck again soon.

L.A.’s high cost of living already is straining Josh Simon. He says he had a base salary of $100,000, plus commission, as a sales manager at a cannabis company before his layoff in September. He says his wife, an aesthetician, is working two part-time jobs while he hunts for a new role, and his parents are chipping in to cover some of his 17-month-old daughter’s daycare expenses.

For Mr. Simon, 36, the job loss marks a cruel turn. He thought he was hitting his professional stride when he joined a new company earlier this year, in a tighter labor market, and scored a $30,000 raise.

“I locked it in, man," he says, shaking his head in disbelief that the pay boost was so short-lived.

He’s learning, in the midst of a challenging job search, not to let pride get in the way of good-enough opportunities.

“Even if you have a lot of management experience, like I do, people will hit you up and say, ‘Do you want to be a sales rep for me?’ I’m at the point now where I have to keep humbling myself," he says.

Cathy Martinez hasn’t reached that point. She says her October layoff as head of workforce development at a solar-energy company came a year after her family moved from the Denver area to a less expensive community in Missouri. The proceeds from their Colorado home were enough to make a large down payment—with a 15-year mortgage—on a house near the Arkansas border. The funds also paid off the couple’s car, pickup truck and camper.

With little debt and manageable bills, Ms. Martinez, 40, says she doesn’t necessarily need to settle for the first offer she gets. She says the downside of relocating, however, is that it could be difficult to match her big-city salary in a smaller market, and remote positions appear to be dwindling.

LinkedIn reports that 20% of U.S. job openings on its platform were remote in February, an all-time high, but that share has declined steadily to about 14%.

Ms. Martinez says she and her husband, who remains employed, have a plan to cut their expenses further, if necessary. They could rent out their house and lease a cheaper place or even live in the camper.

“I do have hopes that it’s not going to get there, but my daughter’s already, like, ‘I won’t be able to fit my Barbie dollhouse if we live in the camper,’" she says. Involving her two children, ages 10 and 7, in some financial discussions brings more comfort than angst, she adds, because it reassures them that there is a safety net.

For Shardul Golwalkar, his safety net feels more like one of those inflatable stuntman cushions. At 29, he says he is debt- and dependent-free and, despite living in San Francisco, could survive unemployed for a couple of years. He has savings and the severance from his former employer Patreon Inc., which helps musicians, artists and others accept money from fans. The company laid off 17% of its workforce in September.

A former marketing manager, he says he turned down two offers he considered too low and is building an independent consulting business that he’d like to keep as a side hustle whenever the right full-time job presents itself.

It’s an enviable position, he realizes, but he adds that it’s important after a job loss to know your runway—however long or short it might be.

“I know my worth, and I also know that I’m not desperate for a job, so I’m not going to devalue myself," he says.