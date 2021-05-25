If you thought working from home was messy, here comes hybrid work
- Mandatory Mondays and Fridays. Unused desks and crowded conference rooms. Employers and workers navigate a return to offices
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It took months for bosses and employees to adjust to working remotely in the pandemic. The next era of work might be even more messy.
Companies are laying down new rules and setting expectations for hybrid work as some workers come back in and others remain out of office. At JPMorgan Chase & Co., employees on some teams can schedule work-from-home days, but not on Mondays or Fridays. At Salesforce.com Inc. offices that have reopened, Thursdays are proving to be the most popular in-office day, creating high demand for meeting rooms and collaboration spaces, and prompting the company to rethink its office design.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!