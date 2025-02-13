Hiring rebounds at top Indian business schools even as global political developments cast a shadow
Summary
- India's leading B-schools are breathing a sigh of relief as placements are looking sunnier this year. But there is one prickly thorn-geo-political changes and a Trump government is preventing companies from rolling out international offers in large numbers.
After a tough placement season in 2024, India’s leading business schools have said in conversations with Mint that placements are looking sunnier this year. This, even as geopolitical shifts are clearly stamping their mark on the placements, with some recruiters even asking global business environment-related questions of candidates.