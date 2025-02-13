However, the newer lot of IIMs may be slightly more worried as a larger flock of firms heads to the older brethren. “This year, the job market looks tight compared to the previous year, resulting in companies prioritising the older IIMs over the younger ones. Some of the regular recruiters visited the campus during placement talk but did not recruit," said one of the students at IIM-Raipur. The B-school did not respond to Mint’s queries.