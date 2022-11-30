Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Human Resource /  IIT placements start Dec 1, global recession to impact top salaries

IIT placements start Dec 1, global recession to impact top salaries

1 min read . 08:18 PM ISTDevina Sengupta
Despite the ongoing recession in the west, companies are hiring for the domestic markets.

  • Placement teams across IITs have cautioned , some of the top international and domestic offers may see a marginal dip in compensation owing to the global recession

Placement season starts at the different Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)from December 1, with a host of consulting companies, investment bankers, core engineering firms scooping in for their picks as the clock strikes at midnight.

Placement teams across IITs have cautioned , some of the top international and domestic offers may see a marginal dip in compensation owing to the global recession. Unlike the B-school placements, the IIT recruitment season will not be in cohorts and a mix of core engineering firms, investment banks, PE firms, high frequency trading companies can make their selection at the same time.

According to the placement teams at the IITs, Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, Accenture, Quadeye, Quantbox will be on the recruitment drive in the early slots of the first day of placements.

Some of the students are holding onto their pre-placement offers which have hit 1.2 crore compensation packages this year for the batch of 2023.

Despite the ongoing recession in the west, companies are hiring for the domestic markets. On Wednesday, Samsung India said it aims to hire around 1,000 engineers for its R&D institutes across India that include Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore, Samsung R&D Institute Noida, Samsung R&D Institute Delhi and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money.
