IITian entrepreneur makes into Hurun Top 10 India rich list for first time

Indian-American entrepreneur and the CEO-founder of cloud security company Zscaler and an IITian, Jay Chaudhry is tenth richest Indian, according to a report by IIFL-hurun India's top 10 rich list.

The increased demand for enterprise cyber security services amidst increased corporate ransomware attacks contributed a 85% increase in Chaudhry's wealth and stormed into the top 10 of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2021.

The IITian entrepreneur has made it to the coveted list for the first time, that is topped by Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani for the tenth consecutive year. This is the 10th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India. Wealth calculations are a snapshot as of 15th September 2021.

The Himachal Pradesh born IIT alumni, who has a wealth of ₹1.21 lakh crore founded the cyber security firm Zscaler in 2007 and currently owns 42% of the Nasdaq-listed firm, which has a market cap of ₹2.81 lakh crore

1,007 individuals, up 179, across 119 cities, up 5, have INR 1,000 crore on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. Cumulative wealth up 51%, while average wealth increased by 25%.

894 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 229 new faces, whilst 113 saw their wealth drop and there were 51 dropouts. India has 237 billionaires, up 58 compared to last year, according to the report.

While Chemicals and Software sectors added the greatest number of new entrants to the list, Pharma is still at number one and has contributed 130 entrants to the list. The youngest in the list is aged 23, 3 years younger than the youngest last year.

