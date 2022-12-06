IITians’ hefty pay comes with strings attached1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 12:36 AM IST
Many firms maintain fixed salary component as before while boosting elements such as variable pay, retention and joining bonuses, stock options
Dazzling pay packages offered to India’s top tech grads come with strings attached, with many employers maintaining the fixed salary component as before while boosting elements such as variable pay, retention and joining bonuses, stock options, relocation benefits, hybrid working benefits and reimbursements for online learning.