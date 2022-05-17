In a hot job market, companies hand out big awards to retain key executives

Meat processor Tyson Foods provided its executives with a supplemental restricted stock award during the 2021 fiscal year, the company said in a December proxy filing. The value of the awards was about equal in value to the decreased payout under the company’s incentive plan during the prior fiscal year due to Covid-19-related expenses, the company said. Tyson’s board determined that the additional stock award was appropriate based on the company’s improved performance in the second half of the 2020 fiscal year, as well as executives’ leadership in the face of the pandemic and the steps they took to safeguard employees, according to the filing.