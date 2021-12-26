In hot job market, salaries start to swell for white-collar workers

She settled on 10% after her finance chief attended a gathering with peer companies. When the subject of compensation came up, a consensus quickly emerged among attendees that 10% raises were needed to keep up with both inflation and the demands of highly sought after tech talent. Her first reaction: “That’s crazy." Then, “We put it in the budget," she said. “If we’re in a peer group where companies are talking about 10%, our employees will get it somewhere else if we don’t give it," she added.