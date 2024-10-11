Industry
India Inc budgets 70-90% bonus to retain talent
Summary
- While hiring has eased since the post-pandemic frenzy, especially among information technology services sector, costs remain elevated as companies had doled out fat hikes and bonuses as the war for talent raged.
India Inc. is expected to hand out more than 90% of the variable pay in the upcoming appraisal season as annual increments are expected to be muted like the last time.
