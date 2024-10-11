India Inc budgets 70-90% bonus to retain talent

For the IT sector where manpower costs are above 65% of a firm's expenses, bonuses can be one way of retaining talent as cost pressures since the hiring frenzy of 2022 persist. The hikes were 5-8% and most got 100% bonuses the last time, said the HR head of one of the largest mid-tier IT firms. In the coming year, the executive said, IT firms will look at a similar range.