India Inc expected to give 10.3% hike in 2023 vs 10.6% in 2022
- While the merit increase projections of an individual's performance is steady at 7.8%, the non-merit salary increase projections is expected to moderate to 2.8%, which is higher than the historical average
Mumbai: India Inc is expected to roll out a 10.3% salary hike for its workforce amid market volatility and recessionary wave. High attrition rates at 21.4% , changing talent strategies and gap in supply chain demand are pushing companies to offer the double-digit hikes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×