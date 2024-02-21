Hello User
India Inc likely to roll out 9.5% salary hike in 2024: Report

India Inc likely to roll out 9.5% salary hike in 2024: Report

Devina Sengupta

  • Increased government spending on infrastructure and easing inflationary pressures are expected to bring more cash into employees' pockets, post the hikes, Aon said

Manufacturing sector may roll out the largest hikes at 10.1% followed closely by the life sciences and financial institutions at 9.9%, and global capability centres at 9.8%. (Image: Pixabay)

Mumbai: India's corporate sector is expected to roll out a 9.5% average salary increment in 2024, a slight decline from the 9.7% actual increase seen in 2023, according to a report by consulting firm Aon.

This projected hike, the lowest since the 9.3% hike in 2021, comes on the back of global economic challenges and tempering of hiring sentiment.

However, increased government spending on infrastructure and easing inflationary pressures are expected to bring more cash into employees' pockets, post the hikes, the report said.

Consulting firm Aon's 'Annual salary increase and turnover survey 2023-202' projected the manufacturing sector to roll out the largest hikes at 10.1% followed closely by the life sciences and financial institutions at 9.9%, and global capability centres at 9.8%.

The survey, which analyzed responses from 1,414 companies across nearly 45 industries, also noted a drop in attrition rates from 21.4% in 2022 to 18.7% in 2023, suggesting that the job market, while competitive, may have stabilized.

"A decrease in attrition is favourable for organisations allowing them to direct resources towards improving capability and enhancing productivity, thereby creating a positive cycle," said the consulting firm.

"The projected increase in salaries in the Indian formal sector indicates a strategic adjustment in response to the evolving economic landscape. Despite a conservative global sentiment, industries such as infrastructure and manufacturing continue to project robust growth, indicating the need for targeted investments in certain sectors," said Roopank Chaudhary, partner and chief commercial officer for Talent Solutions at Aon in India.

E-commerce firms and IT services sector that had seen a talent war in 2022 will roll out hikes of 9.2% and 8.2% respectively. Non-banking financial companies or NBFCs, driven by high domestic demand and lending activities, will be among the clutch of financial institutions to roll out top hikes.

"In 2023, organisations navigated a challenging environment, balancing a generous average salary increment amidst high attrition rates. As leaders prepare for 2024, their focus is likely to shift towards building a supportive work environment to foster employee engagement in a dynamic job market," said Jang Bahadur Singh, director for Talent Solutions at Aon in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money.
