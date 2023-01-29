India Inc on the prowl to replace 2k independent board members3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:30 PM IST
According to data collated by primeinfobase.com, terms of 2,024 independent directors are expiring by the end of December 2024
India Inc. has been preparing to replace over 2,000 independent directors, as they complete their tenures in 2024. The hunt is on for managing directors and chief executives across sectors, industry executives said.
