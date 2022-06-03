India Inc records 40% hiring spike in May; tourism & travel sees big traction

MUMBAI: India Inc. reported a 40% year-on-year rise in hiring activity in May, with particular traction seen in travel and hospitality industry on the back of the summer holiday season. According to a study by job site Naukri.com, the industry saw more than a four-fold surge in hirings in May from a year ago, when travel was severely impacted amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}