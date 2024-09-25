Different from payroll contracts

Law firms say the employment contracts for these CXOs are different from the regular senior managers who are on the payrolls. "In such cases, the contract has a clear demarcation on what are the areas that the candidate can be privy to, as well as robust confidentially obligations. Most contracts are likely to have mediation as the first resort to deal with any stalemate, followed by an arbitration clause that may be critical from the viewpoint of resolving or adjudicating any acrimonious claims or disputes given the sensitivity around the scope and extent of information such advisors may be privy to," said Anshul Prakash, partner, Khaitan & Co.