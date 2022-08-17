India Inc to see 10% median pay hike in ’23: WTW report2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:57 AM IST
- Sectors such as financial services, banking, technology, media, and gaming are expected to offer the highest increments
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : India Inc. will see a 10% median salary hike in 2023 driven by labour shortage, inflation concerns, and better earnings, global advisory firm WTW said. Sectors such as financial services, banking, technology, media, and gaming are expected to offer the highest increments.