India one of key talent markets for tech skills1 min read 04 May 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Just 19% of the firms reported having established a skill taxonomy, while 43% had conducted skill benchmarking at the employee level
There is an overwhelming shortage of developers in tech skills and the talent shortage is on the rise. However, India is one of the top tech talent markets at par with Europe and US, according to a report by consulting firm EY and skill assessment platform iMocha.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×