India Post Recruitment: Over 38,000 Gramin Daksevaks to be hired. Eligibility, other details

10:35 AM IST

  • A candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself / herself in the portal through https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post in notification has asked for applications from the eligible candidates for engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak. Application are to be submitted online at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered and rejected. The last date to submit the application is 6 June.

Eligibility

AGE

1. Minimum age:18 years

2. Maximum age:40 years

3. Age will be determined as on the last date of submission of application as per notification.

Educational Qualification

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Compulsory knowledge of Local Language

The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

How to apply:

A candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself / herself in the portal through https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in with the following basic details to obtain the Registration Number.

i) Name (In capital letter as per 10 class certificate Marks Memo including

spaces)

ii) Father’s Name / Mother’s Name

iii) Mobile Number

iv) Email ID

v) Date of Birth

vi) Gender

vii) Community

viii) PwD – Type of Disability – (HH/OH/VH)- Percentage of disability

ix) State in which Xth class passed

x) Language studied in Xth class

xi) Year of Passing Xth class

xii) Scanned Passport Photograph

xiii) Scanned Signature.

Selection will be made as per the system generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. This shall be subject to fulfilling of all eligibility criteria as per the rules.

Notice for documents verification will be sent only to the most suitable candidate for the post based on merit and preference submitted.

Provisionally selected candidatewhile attending to the Documents verification, the candidate has to come alongwith original documentsand one set of photo copies for submission. Adequate time will be given to selected candidate to report with original certificates for verification. If the verification is successful, provisional engagement order will be given. Else, the next candidate in merit will get the systemgenerated email/SMS.