India's urban poor finding it hard to bounce back from job crisis

Throughout the pandemic, there have been anecdotal reports on devastating job losses for young urban workers. Many digital platforms that employ young people, such as Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber and Airbnb, had laid off staff as revenues crashed. The latest survey provides firm evidence about the magnitude of such lay-offs. The survey shows that e-commerce (and digital) services were among the worst-hit by lay-offs, with 23% of such workers losing their jobs during the lockdown. Nine in 10 of the laid-off workers were below 40. The tourism industry was also hard-hit, with 22% workers laid off.