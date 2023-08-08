Indian IT firms likely to recruit around 50,000 freshers in next five months: Report3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Indian IT sector expects to hire 50,000 freshers between July and December 2023. There is a trend of increased hiring in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with a blurring gap between metro and smaller towns.
A recent survey has mande an optimistic hiring forecast in India's IT sector. According to the latest survey by TeamLease EdTech platform, major Indian IT firms are gearing up to recruit approximately 50,000 freshers across various job roles encompassing both IT and non-IT sectors nationwide between July-December 2023.