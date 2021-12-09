Indian Railways issued a circular regarding modification link for uploading photographs and signature and checking of application status for the and a modification link will be live from 15 December on all official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs).

The opportunity will be available only to those candidates whose online applications were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature.

“The esteemed candidates are requested to go through the following 'Important Notice regarding Modification Link for uploading Photographs and/or Signature and checking of Application Status'," a statement from the railways said.

How to check:

All and may check their Application Status Accepted/Rejected by their Application Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Candidates are required to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature specification mentioned in the CEN AC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs website).

Candidates whose applications were already accepted need not apply through this link.

Indian Railways asked the applicants to beware of the touts who may misguide with false promise of getting them selected for the job on illegal consideration. The recruitment process in the RRB/RRC is fully computerised and the selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites for updates regarding the progress on this recruitment and not to get mislead by unauthenticated news items/posts circulating in media/social media.

All candidates are advised that they should keep wiewing the official website of RRBs regularly for further updates.

Meanwhile, in another development, RailTel, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

As per RailTel's press release, the MoU was signed to undertake activities for mutual benefit in the areas of consultancy, collaborative R&D, and training to support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Memorandum of Understanding lays down the framework for both parties to engage in long term collaboration to undertake collaborative R&D projects on topics of mutual interest and expertise and to provide consultancy to each other in their respective domains for mutual benefit," the release read.

As part of the MoU, the NFSU is to design and conduct Rail Safety training courses for personnel of RailTel/Indian Railways.

"NFSU will also assist RailTel in developing material forensic expertise for investigation of Railway crimes and rail accidents and incidents. It will also offer short term and long term courses to personnel of RailTel to enhance their cyber security skills," the release mentioned.

