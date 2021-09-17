Eligibility criteria and other details:

Indian Railways will impart training to 50000 candidates over a period of three years. Initially, the training will be provided to 1000 candidates.

The training will be provided in four trades viz. Electrician, Welder, Machinist and Fitter and will comprise of initial basic training of 100 hours. Training programs in other trades will be added by zonal railways and Production units based on regional demands and needs assessment.

Training shall be provided free of cost and participants will be selected from applications received online, following a transparent mechanism on the basis of marks in matriculation.

Candidates who are 10th passed and between 18-35 years shall be eligible to apply. Participants in the scheme shall however have no claim to seek employment in Railways on the basis of this training.

Program curriculum:

The program curriculum has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works, the nodal PU for this scheme, which will also standardize assessments and maintain centralized database of participants. The scheme is being launched for 1000 participants initially and will be over and above the training provided to apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961. A nodal website is being developed as the single source of information about programs offered, notification inviting application, lists of selected candidates, results of selection, final assessment, study material and other details. Currently, applicants may apply in response to the advertisements issued locally in the initial phase. Submission of online application shall be opened soon on a centralized website.

Trainees shall be required to undergo a standardized assessment and will be awarded certificate in the allotted trade by the National Rail & Transportation Institute, upon conclusion of their programme.

They will also be provided Toolkits relevant to their trade which would help these trainees utilize their learnings and enhance their capacity for self-employment as well as employability in various industries.

75 Railway training institutes spread across the country have been shortlisted to provide training in aforesaid trades, to cover youth from all over the country. The scheme will not only improve the employability of the youth but also upgrade the skills of self employed and those who are working with contractors through re-skilling and up – skilling and contribute towards Skill India Missio

