The program curriculum has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works, the nodal PU for this scheme, which will also standardize assessments and maintain centralized database of participants. The scheme is being launched for 1000 participants initially and will be over and above the training provided to apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961. A nodal website is being developed as the single source of information about programs offered, notification inviting application, lists of selected candidates, results of selection, final assessment, study material and other details. Currently, applicants may apply in response to the advertisements issued locally in the initial phase. Submission of online application shall be opened soon on a centralized website.