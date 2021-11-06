Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Human Resource /  India's biggest airline invites applications from engineering graduates. Details here

India's biggest airline invites applications from engineering graduates. Details here

10:27 AM IST Livemint

  • IndiGo said that it is looking for eligible candidates from engineering students who have completed their B.Tech degree.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd , which operates India's biggest airline IndiGo has recently announced that it will hire engineering graduates for the trainee post in its company.

The company said that it is looking for eligible candidates from engineering students who have completed their B.Tech degree.

Eligibility Criteria:

· Eligible Branches- Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical/ Aeronautical

· Should have completed B. Tech.

· 10%- 60 and above

· 12%-60 and above

· Graduation Aggregate- 60% and above.

The selected candidates will have to do the following roles if selected 

Aircraft Routing, Fleet Management, Maintenance Planning with minimal grounding time of Aircraft.

Warehouse and Inventory Management, Front Line Support

Repair management of Aircraft components.

Planning and provisioning of materials, spares , tools and equipment

Procurement of spares and logistics support

Long term Aircraft Maintenance planning including Aircraft Leasing , Entry into Service, C-Checks etc.

Insurance, Warranty, Budgeting and Cost control.

Contracts Management

Liaise / Develop Local / Foreign Vendors

Special Projects / Studies / Implementation of Systems and Procedures etc.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported a net loss of 1,435 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

The airline, which had a fleet of 279 planes at the end of September 2021, incurred a net loss of 1,194 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased 91.4 per cent to 5,798 crore in the quarter under review, it said in a statement.

Total expenses surged 71.3 per cent to 7,234 crore in the quarter as against to 4,224 crore earlier.

"We are encouraged by the pace of revenue recovery. We continue to work towards return to profitability in order to strengthen our balance sheet," company's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

He said it looks like the airline is finally emerging from the COVID-19 crisis.

However, he expressed concerns on the rising prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) as it is pushing the airline's expenses further.

The carrier had reported a net loss of 3,174 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.

The airline operated a peak of 1,209 daily flights and a minimum of 759 flights, including non-scheduled flights, during the second quarter, it said.

"During the quarter, (the carrier) provided scheduled services to 69 domestic destinations and various international locations through passenger charters and air bubble flights," it added.

