L&T is hiring women professionals under its 'career re-entry program'. Check eligibility and other details
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has said that it will hire women professionals who are on a career break under the ‘Renew: Career Re-entry for Women’ program.
According to the official statement by the company, “Renew" is an initiative that stems from L&T’s strong belief in diversity & equal career opportunities for all. It is aimed at providing a platform through which women professionals can re-enter the corporate world after a career break.
L&T is a team of more than 50000 professionals spread across the globe.
“We combine a proven track record and professional skills, woven together with a culture of trust & caring. Consistently rated among the best employers in the country, L&T offers unmatched leadership opportunities & growth. Our approach is built on empowering employees to take on challenging assignments and explore their potential," according to the statement on the official website of the company.
Who can apply:
Any woman on a career break subject to fulfillment of the following criteria:
Qualification: BE / BTech / MBA / LLB (First Class) or CA, ICWA (Cleared in maximum 2 attempts)
Departments that one could apply for: Audit, Finance / Accounting, Engineering – Design, Project Management, Information Technology, Human Resource Management, Legal, CSR.
Selection Process:
Registration: Interested candidates can register with us and attach a copy of their updated resumé.
Screening: Resumes received will undergo a round of internal screening. Post this process, resumés with be shared with the concerned departments (this is subject to vacancies in the respective department at a given point in time)
Telephonic Interview: Shortlisted candidates will go through a telephonic interview.
Personal Interview: Candidates who have cleared the previous round will be invited for a round of interview with the respective Hiring Manager & the Department Head.
Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 67 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,819.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹5,520.27 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.
However, the total income during July-September increased to ₹35,305.04 crore over ₹31,593.77 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
