Musical chairs in retail: top execs swap companies as competition heats up, growth slows
- Amisha Jain of Levi Strauss & Co is set to leave the denim maker. Changes have been afoot at M&S India as well as Pepe Jeans London and Bestseller India.
New Delhi: A seismic shift is rocking India’s retail landscape, with several chief executives of high-profile companies jumping ship and docking with rivals, even as the industry grapples with slowing growth and evolving consumer behaviour that is moving towards value brands.