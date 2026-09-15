India’s space boom is creating a new business for lawyers

Krishna YadavYash Tiwari
4 min read15 Sep 2026, 06:31 AM IST
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India’s space ecosystem has expanded rapidly, with registered space start-ups rising from one in 2014 to around 440 in 2026.
Summary
As private companies, investors and foreign players enter India’s space sector, regulatory complexity around capital, technology, exports and national security is driving demand for specialized legal advice.

India’s space industry is becoming a bigger business for lawyers as private companies, investors and foreign players move deeper into a sector where raising capital or doing business can bring questions around national security, technology transfers, exports and regulation.

The country's space ecosystem has expanded rapidly, with registered space startups rising from one in 2014 to around 440 in 2026, according to government data released on 14 August. Its space economy was valued at $9 billion as of August, with projections to reach $40-45 billion over the next decade.

The result is a growing range of legal work, from foreign investment and regulatory approvals to technology transfers, fundraising, joint ventures and commercial contracts.

Also Read | Vikram-1 launch: Indian space startups must catapult the country ahead

“We have seen a steady rise in legal mandates in the space sector. This has been driven by a combination of regulatory reforms and increased private and foreign investment,” said Ankita Kumar, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, who advises clients on defence-related matters spanning structuring, procurement regulation, technology transfer and foreign collaboration.

Businesses that once worked with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as vendors are now building independent ventures, driving demand for legal advice, Kumar added.

Law firms are advising space-tech startups, unicorns, investors and established aerospace companies on funding, foreign investment, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) approvals, technology transfers, M&A, commercial contracts, intellectual property and export controls.

Capital meets regulation

Foreign companies are also exploring Indian subsidiaries and joint ventures (JVs) following the liberalization of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

“We are seeing early interest from foreign entities exploring an Indian subsidiary or JV route to access the liberalized FDI caps, though listed aerospace/defence primes remain a smaller share of our current mandates than the startup and investor side,” said Siddharth Mody, a partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors specializing in M&As, private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC).

JSA recently advised an Indian space-tech company on a pre-Series B funding round involving the investment arm of a large diversified financial-services group. The mandate included checks on the company’s IN-SPACe authorization status, Isro technology-transfer arrangements and exposure to dual-use export controls.

“The common thread across these mandates is that investors are no longer treating space/deep-tech as a niche allocation as it now sits alongside their mainstream technology and financial-services deal flow but with an added regulatory diligence layer,” Mody said.

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Khaitan & Co. is also seeing increased demand from investors entering the sector. Sanchit Agarwal, a partner in its corporate and commercial practice, said institutional and large domestic and foreign investors are increasingly exploring opportunities in the sector.

“We are witnessing a significant rise in legal mandates from institutional and large investors, both domestic and foreign, who are keen to enter the space sector,” Agarwal said. Home-grown unicorns are also looking to participate in requests for proposals (RFPs) issued by ISRO for final product development and operational assistance, he said.

The FDI liberalization has also expanded advisory work, with automatic-route limits of 74% for satellites, 49% for launch vehicles and spaceports, and 100% for components and subsystems.

A different regulatory stack

The complexity varies with the business. A satellite manufacturer can face a different regulatory regime from a satellite operator, launch company or communications provider.

Space mandates can involve FDI, IN-SPACe, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing (WPC) approvals for spectrum and satellite communications, Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) compliance, Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) export controls, security clearances, geospatial-data permissions, and environmental and land-use approvals.

"Each of those activities comes with a different set of regulations. The difficult part is often understanding how these regulations interact,” said Anirudh Sharma, founder and chief executive of Digantara, a space-tech company.

Defence-linked activities may also require ministry of defence clearances and end-use certification.

“Space is a highly capital-intensive, high-risk industry with significant geopolitical and national-security implications,” Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas' Kumar said.

That makes the work more government-facing than in conventional technology businesses, said Sharath Chandrasekhar, partner at DSK Legal who advises on M&A. “Unlike conventional technology businesses, space companies operate in an ecosystem involving national security, strategic technologies, orbital resources and India’s international obligations.”

A key complication is dual-use technology, which can have both civilian and military applications, including satellite imagery, communications, navigation systems and components.

“Dual-use technology particularly requires a lot of management and scrutiny as they have military-use cases,” said Bagmisikha Puhan, managing partner at Puhan & Puhan LLP, who has worked in space law for 11 years. Companies working with foreign customers or using foreign-made components can face additional scrutiny, she said.

The approval process can also be lengthy. Nikhil Narendran, partner at Trilegal, said approvals in his experience can take six to nine months and sometimes around a year when national-security considerations, multiple ministries and security clearances are involved.

Law firms said they do not yet have dedicated space practices. Instead, mandates are handled by cross-practice teams drawing on M&A/PE, regulatory, TMT, tax, intellectual property and trade/export-control specialists.

Tejas Bharadwaj, senior research analyst at Carnegie India, said the sector still needs greater clarity around newer activities such as in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing and orbital data centres. Timely guidelines, he said, would help companies attract investment and negotiate international partnerships.

Also Read | Shooting for the stars: three Indian space stocks worth watching

Chandrasekhar expects the work to become more sophisticated over the next three to five years, as investments, M&A, JVs, technology licensing, satellite and launch contracts, insurance, liability, procurement and cross-border transactions grow more complex.

About the Authors

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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