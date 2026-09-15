India’s space boom is creating a new business for lawyers

India’s space industry is becoming a bigger business for lawyers as private companies, investors and foreign players move deeper into a sector where raising capital or doing business can bring questions around national security, technology transfers, exports and regulation.
The country's space ecosystem has expanded rapidly, with registered space startups rising from one in 2014 to around 440 in 2026, according to government data released on 14 August. Its space economy was valued at $9 billion as of August, with projections to reach $40-45 billion over the next decade.