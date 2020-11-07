Industries driving job gains face another covid reckoning

The Covid surge is a problem for other industries, too, and even if state and local authorities don’t respond to rising case-counts by tightening restrictions, it will likely lead to renewed caution on the part of many households, hurting economic activity. And though there is a chance that Congress and the White House can put together some sort of fiscal stimulus package before the end of the year, there would still be a bit of a lag before it moved the needle on the economy, or the labor market.