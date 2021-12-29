IT major Infosys’ subsidiary Infosys BPM limited is hiring freshers for the process executive post.

Educational Requirements

The candidate must have a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Technology degree for applying in this post.

The candidates who will be selected will have the following responsibilities:

1. Processing of Orders in the system as received from the stakeholders.

2. Communicate with relevant stakeholders if any information is missing.

3. Ensure that orders are processed within agreed timelines.

Eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

Infosys BPM drives end-to-end process transformation with digitization and automation. We enable clients in 19 countries to reimagine their business processes with next-generation digital services.

Earlier in another related development, Infosys BPM announced that it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery center in Waterford.

Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014, delivering exceptional service offerings across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech, and fintech sectors. The company has since then, further expanded in Ireland through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.

The new center in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises. The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels, spanning a multitude of skills from customer and technical support roles to subject-matter-experts in the areas of finance, HR, planning, and capacity management.

