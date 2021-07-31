Is a four-day week the future of work?

Starting next year the Brooklyn crowdfunding company plans to allow its employees to clock eight fewer hours over four days for no less pay, as part of a pilot study. Mr. Hasan’s bet is that the shortened schedule will allow workers to juggle work and home life while having more time for personal pursuits. He hopes Kickstarter’s staff of roughly 90 will be just as productive in carrying out the company’s mission of funding creative projects, if not more so.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}