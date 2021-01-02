Is a home office actually more productive? Some workers think so

“The traditional 9-5, Monday through Friday, has been fading for years and the pandemic just accelerated that process," says Cali Williams Yost, chief executive and founder at workplace consulting company Flex+Strategy Group. “Individuals and teams now need to be intentional about setting up the guardrails for themselves. What that means for the individual is, we need to be more intentional about planning: what needs to get done and when and where we do it best."