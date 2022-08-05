Is hybrid work killing remote summer? Yes, but it doesn’t have to
Some companies carve out weeks for remote work to keep employees happy
Employees at New York City-based Conductor, a marketing-software startup, are required to come into the office three days a week. But for two months every year—four weeks in the spring and another four in August—everybody works from wherever they want, whether it’s their kitchen table or Costa Rica.
“If we can have a world where we can be together for a lot of the year and also give people the opportunity to live a life in a more adventurous way, I think that’s a good outcome," says Seth Besmertnik, Conductor’s chief executive officer.
For more than two years, many knowledge workers have enjoyed the unfettered freedom to spend weeks or months at a time taking Zoom meetings from a lake house or filing reports while driving across the country. Now, some companies maintaining an in-office component are carving out time for people to work from anywhere, among them American Express Co., which offers 30 days.
This past fall, Amazon.com Inc. went from planning to have employees in the office three days a week to letting directors of individual teams decide how frequently they will go in. The company has said it wants the majority of people to be able to easily travel to the office for a meeting on a day’s notice, but it’s still reserving four weeks of remote work for almost all corporate employees.
Apple Inc., which called its workers back to offices starting in April, originally planned to offer two weeks of remote work each year, but added two weeks to make it a full month, as reported in the Information.
Mr. Besmertnik, Conductor’s CEO, is a big believer in coordinating in-person work. His employees don’t get to pick which days of the week they come in. If you let people pick if and when they go into the office, he says, even employees who want to work on-site will lose their motivation becausethere’s no critical mass for collaboration.
During the pandemic, when everyone worked from home, the company’s culture wasn’t as strong—but Mr. Besmertnik says he also enjoyed the month he spent working from Costa Rica.
Giving workers eight weeks a year to work from anywhere—“YOLO months," as the company calls them—strikes a balance, he says.
“It’s definitely a trend that companies are offering some period of work from anywhere," says Lorraine Cohen, a partner with professional services firm Deloitte who advises companies on return-to-work strategies.
Ms. Cohen says she’s fielding calls from companies every other day asking how to implement a program that allows employees a few weeks of working from anywhere while following employment law, mitigating regulatory risks, complying with immigration rules and not running afoul of tax regulations.
Trying to find some kind of in-between ground could become more common, given the gap between employer expectations for return to office and what employees are actually doing, says Brian Kropp, vice president of human-resources research for advisory firm Gartner. A Gartner survey from June found that HR executives and CEOs want people in the office about 60% of the time, but employees are coming in only about 35% of the time.
While many companies are girding for belt-tightening and laying off workers in some sectors, it’s still a tight job market overall, andemployers still have to consider what their workers’ expectations are and factor in what the competition is offering.
“Worker preferences have changed and some people do want to take the summer and go to Tuscany and rent a house," says Bhushan Sethi, a joint global leader with consulting firm PwC, who focuses on workplace implementation. “This is part of the levers firms can pull. How do we give people back something they value?"
A few weeks of work from anywhere is easier than giving big raises or allowing people to work from home forever, he added.
Some workers want the ability to work from anywhere for weeks or months at a time, making companies that are hybrid plus a few weeks remote a deal breaker.
Jordan Bishop, a software engineer who lives in Austin, Texas, and was recently laid off from her job at a startup, isn’t applying for any roles that have an in-office component. Her boyfriend lives in Europe, so she wants the flexibility to spend time there, or to visit friends domestically.
“I’m also used to not having to pay for commuter’s gas," Ms. Bishop says.
Still, even some of the most flexible remote-first companies have drawn boundaries around where employees can be located and for how long.
Cloud communications company Twilio Inc. said in May that it would scrap plans for hybrid work in favor of a remote-first model. Employees get to choose a home location where they work; the amount of time they can work away from that location is capped at three weeks.
At Yelp Inc., workers can declare a home base and work remotely, but their ability to work from anywhere else within their country of employment is capped at 90 days. Last month, the company said it would be closing three offices after it piloted a program where workers could go in when they wanted and found that the occupancy rate was, on average, less than 2%.
Rules vary about how much time a person can do business in a given location before an employer is on the hook for things like income tax, employment tax and potentially other state and local taxes, as well as filing obligations, says Chris Parker, a senior manager with the accounting firm Moss Adams.
“People took the idea of remote work to mean ‘anywhere work’ but it just can’t," he says.
Jenny Arden, who lives in California’s Marin County and started a job with Zillow Group Inc. as chief design officer in January, was drawn to the company’s flexible work policy. Employees are allowed up to four weeks of international work each year and in the U.S. there is no limit to how many weeks you can spend in a location, so long as you disclose it to the company for tax purposes.
Summering in Lake Tahoe has been a game changer, Ms. Arden says. She trail runs in the mornings and her two children, ages 4 and 6, are having the time of their lives at camp. Next summer, Ms. Arden and her husband plan to spend a month working from Barcelona.
“There’s something about breaking out of the rut," she says.