Is moonlighting cheating or the future?

Do IT firms need a re-think?

After the covid waves receded last year, some large companies across the world began haranguing their employees to return to work. Employees didn’t easily accept this calling. Sometime in May 2020, in a big splash, IT services exporter TCS announced its intent to permanently move to a hybrid working model: it was branded as ‘TCS 25-25 Model’, which was about progressively reducing the percentage of its employees working from their offices at any point of time to a maximum of 25% by 2025, with the remaining three quarters working from home. TCS had rejigged its cyber security regime along with other practices to ensure that the quality and security of the projects were not compromised. “Our customers are comfortable with this model and want us to take more work that others are not able to handle. This has given us the confidence to come out with a bold new Vision 25×25," Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of TCS, said at that time.