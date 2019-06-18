IT hiring remains strong; Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead in recruitment: Report

New Delhi: Hiring activity registered 11% jump in May over the year-ago month, largely driven by significant uptick in recruitment activity in the IT-software sector, according to a report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for May 2019 stood at 2,346, indicating an 11% rise as compared to May 2018, when it stood at 2,106.

"The JobSpeak index continues to grow with an 11% year-on-year growth in May with most sectors and cities showing a positive trend. Looking at the trend reflected in the last six months we can see that hiring continues to grow in a positive direction," said InfoEdge India Chief Marketing Officer Sumeet Singh.

Besides IT-software, other industries that showed a healthy upward trend in the recruitment activity were business process outsourcing (BPO) (11%), education (11%), IT-hardware (11%), construction & engineering (1%), and fast-moving consumer goods (4%).

However, hiring activity in BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) remained stagnant, with little or no movement. Automobile & ancillary and pharmaceutical industries witnessed a dip of 16% and 6% in hiring, respectively.

Demand for entry-level job seekers with an experience of 0-3 years grew by 13%.

Hiring for mid-level executives with an experience of 4-7 years grew by 14%, while mid-management roles with 8-12 years of experience saw a spike of 8 per cent.

On the contrary, hiring for senior management roles with 13-16 years of experience and leadership roles with an experience of over 16 years remained flat.

Demand for talent grew across all metropolitan cities. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune recorded positive growth in recruitment activity with 20%, 19% and 10%, respectively.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com month-on-month.

