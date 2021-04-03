IT jobs grew by 50,000 in March as companies invested in cloud, remote work
- The unemployment rate for tech workers dropped to its lowest level since August 2019, trade group CompTIA says
Demand for information-technology workers remained strong in March, as companies continued to expand stopgap digital measures deployed during the coronavirus pandemic into permanent workplace features.
U.S. employers added 50,000 new enterprise-technology workers last month, marking the fourth month of consecutive gains in the field, according to federal jobs data analyzed by IT trade group CompTIA. The gains came as companies continued to invest in technology such as cloud-based business processes, which can support remote work, CompTIA said.
