IT jobs grew by 50,000 in March as companies invested in cloud, remote work

U.S. employers added 50,000 new enterprise-technology workers last month, marking the fourth month of consecutive gains in the field, according to federal jobs data analyzed by IT trade group CompTIA. The gains came as companies continued to invest in technology such as cloud-based business processes, which can support remote work, CompTIA said.

