IT leaders adjust hiring strategies with tech talent even more in demand

Cathleen Southwick, CIO at Pure Storage Inc., a data-management and storage firm, said it is tough to find qualified candidates, particularly software engineers, in the U.S. and globally. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company is competing against other Silicon Valley giants for technology talent. Pure Storage tries to entice prospective employees by offering a flexible work style on a case-by-case basis, as well as competitive compensation packages. Ms. Southwick said the company also offers certification programs in areas such as cloud and IT services, to make IT staffers aware that the company is investing in their careers.

