The month of January 2022 saw a strong upsurge in hiring activity in India with a hiring spree across all major sectors, cities, and experience bands, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index reading of 2,716 in January suggests that last month's hiring activity surged to a new high when compared with January 2021.

According to the Naukri report, hiring activity saw strong growth signs in major sectors like IT-Software (+80%), Banking/Financial Services(+31%), Telecom (+48%), Pharma(+29%).

“2022 has started on a resilient note with hiring sentiment improving across all sectors, despite the third wave. While we saw spurts of growth during the year 2021, the first month of this year has kicked off with a bang as industries across India are gearing up for growth and getting past the previous year," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month. The objective of Naukri JobSpeak is to measure the hiring activity in various industries, cities, and experience levels.

Apart from top-performing sectors, other sectors including Medical/Healthcare (10%), Oil and Gas/Power (8%), Insurance (8%), FMCG (7%), and Manufacturing (2%) also observed an uptick in hiring trend in comparison to Jan’21.

Hospitality (+18%), Retail (+52%), Education (+31%) and Real Estate (+20%) also observed a rise in hiring trend in Jan’22 vs Jan’21.

The upswing in hiring in IT-Software and BFSI sectors have enabled metro cities to outperform their tier- II counterparts in the Y-O-Y growth charts.

Bengaluru (+79%), Hyderabad (+66%), and Pune (+63%) recorded the highest growth in Jan’22. Other metro cities like Mumbai (+58%), Chennai (+54%), Kolkata (41%), and Delhi/NCR (+35%) also witnessed a spike in the hiring trajectory.

Among the non-metros, Ahmedabad (+50%) witnessed highest growth in Jan ‘22 followed by Coimbatore (+43%), Kochi (+27%), and Vadodara (+12%).

Hiring across all experience bands was positive in Jan’22 when compared with Jan’21 with demand for senior professionals belonging to the 8-12 yrs (+48%) experience bracket receiving maximum traction.

Demand was also high for professionals in the 0-3 yrs (+37%), 4-7 yrs (+42%), 8-12 yrs (+48%), 13-16 yrs (+46%) and above 16 yrs (+31%) brackets.

