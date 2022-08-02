IT-BPM sector to see job surge

The report showed that at least seven out of 10 IT firms will be looking for candidates with digital skills in FY23 from emerging locations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Cochin, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad owing to the strong presence of tier-1 firms, product companies, global capability centres, and startups
NEW DELHI :India’s information technology and business process management or IT-BPM industry is likely to create around 300,000 jobs by March due to the rapid adoption of emerging technologies, according to staffing company TeamLease Digital.
The industry’s workforce is set to grow 7% this financial year to 5.45 million from 5.1 million last year, TeamLease said in a report. Demand for digital skills will grow 8.4%.
Sunil C., chief operating officer at TeamLease Digital, said 150,000 professionals have upskilled themselves in digital-related technologies recently.
“Overall, we also estimate that India’s technology employment will grow from 5 million to 10 million in the next few years," he added. Sunil also pointed out that “with work-from-home avenues increasing and more non-metro locations becoming popular for digital skills, companies are taking the jobs to people, instead of candidates migrating to the cities looking for jobs".
The report showed that at least seven out of 10 IT firms will be looking for candidates with digital skills in FY23 from emerging locations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Cochin, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad owing to the strong presence of tier-1 firms, product companies, global capability centres, and startups.
Meanwhile, the high level of attrition in the IT-BPM industry is expected to continue over the next quarters, according to TeamLease. “In FY23, contract staffing attrition is likely to increase from 49% to 50-55%," said Sunil.
Another report by staffing firm, Quess Corp, pointed out that data analytics, Java, cloud, full stack and UI/UX are most sought-after digital skills in demand in India as organizations work on fighting attrition.