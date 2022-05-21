Jet Airways which is all set now to resume flight operations after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday granted Air Operator Certificate (AOC) . The airline had on May 17 conducted the second and final set of two proving flights with 31 people on board, including DGCA officials.

The airline is now looking to hire professionals for multiple positions:

Position: Manager - Cargo Operations

Role: Oversee transformation of cargo operations and environment

Eligibility: 5-7 years' experience in airline cargo operations; understanding of relevant local and global laws/ regulations.

Position: Assistant Manager Cargo Pricing

Role: Setting Cargo pricing guidelines, develop and drive strategies to deliver cargo revenue targets; prepare a business and industry) marketing plan for cargo to optimize revenue opportunities.

Eligibility: 3-5 years' experience (preferably in airline).

Position: DGM/Sr Manager - Schedule Planning & Systems

Role: Develop and maintain a high-reliability commercial schedule to maximize resource utilization and optimize operational costs; Manage, optimize and maintain the Schedule Management systems.

Eligibility: Graduate or postgraduate with at least 8-10 years experience. (Airline experience preferred)

Position: Executive/Sr. Executive Network Planning

Role: Assist in planning the Medium to Long term Route Network in close coordination with various stakeholders and analysis. oftvarious internal and External data sources.

Eligibility: Should possess a minimum Bachelor's degree in a relevant field of study (Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Operations Research, Business Administration,Science & Engineering). Prior Work Experience in Network Planning/ Scheduling/Crew Scheduling.

We have our AOC, and now we focus on building up the rest of our team as we prepare to resume operations! pic.twitter.com/IhAv64nXaC — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 21, 2022

Position: Senior Manager - Finance (SAP Specialist)

Role: Implement and transform business. process into SAP

Elgibility: 8-10 years' experience as SAP Consultant (airline experience preferred)

Position: Deputy General Manager-Tech Procurement

Role: Develop and execute procurement strategy for aircraft; lead negotiation on all procurement & commercial contracts ensure continuous availability/supply of tech parts

Eligibility: Minimum 10 years experience in Procurement or Supplier Management with Engineering background (preferably in an airline).