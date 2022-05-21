Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Human Resource /  Jet Airways is hiring for multiple positions after getting AOC from DGCA. Details here

Jet Airways is hiring for multiple positions after getting AOC from DGCA. Details here

The airline had on May 17 conducted the second and final set of two proving flights with 31 people on board, including DGCA officials.
2 min read . 11:25 AM ISTLivemint

  • Jet Airways intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jet Airways which is all set now to resume flight operations after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday granted Air Operator Certificate (AOC) . The airline had on May 17 conducted the second and final set of two proving flights with 31 people on board, including DGCA officials.

Jet Airways which is all set now to resume flight operations after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday granted Air Operator Certificate (AOC) . The airline had on May 17 conducted the second and final set of two proving flights with 31 people on board, including DGCA officials.

The airline is now looking to hire professionals for multiple positions:

The airline is now looking to hire professionals for multiple positions:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Position: Manager - Cargo Operations

Role: Oversee transformation of cargo operations and environment

Eligibility: 5-7 years' experience in airline cargo operations; understanding of relevant local and global laws/ regulations.

Position: Assistant Manager Cargo Pricing

Role: Setting Cargo pricing guidelines, develop and drive strategies to deliver cargo revenue targets; prepare a business and industry) marketing plan for cargo to optimize revenue opportunities.

Eligibility: 3-5 years' experience (preferably in airline).

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Position: DGM/Sr Manager - Schedule Planning & Systems

Role: Develop and maintain a high-reliability commercial schedule to maximize resource utilization and optimize operational costs; Manage, optimize and maintain the Schedule Management systems.

Eligibility: Graduate or postgraduate with at least 8-10 years experience. (Airline experience preferred)

Position: Executive/Sr. Executive Network Planning

Role: Assist in planning the Medium to Long term Route Network in close coordination with various stakeholders and analysis. oftvarious internal and External data sources.

Eligibility: Should possess a minimum Bachelor's degree in a relevant field of study (Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Operations Research, Business Administration,Science & Engineering). Prior Work Experience in Network Planning/ Scheduling/Crew Scheduling.

Position: Senior Manager - Finance (SAP Specialist)

Role: Implement and transform business. process into SAP

Elgibility: 8-10 years' experience as SAP Consultant (airline experience preferred)

Position: Assistant Manager Cargo Pricing

Role: Setting Cargo pricing guidelines, develop and drive strategies to deliver cargo revenue targets; prepare a business and industry) marketing plan for cargo to optimize revenue opportunities.

Eligibility: 3-5 years' experience (preferably in airline.)

Position: Deputy General Manager-Tech Procurement

Role: Develop and execute procurement strategy for aircraft; lead negotiation on all procurement & commercial contracts ensure continuous availability/supply of tech parts

Eligibility: Minimum 10 years experience in Procurement or Supplier Management with Engineering background (preferably in an airline).