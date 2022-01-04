Job openings on track for new high ahead of Omicron wave

Workers have also quit jobs at a record rate. In October, for instance, the quits rate reported by the Labor Department fell slightly to 2.8% from 3% and the number of jobs that people quit in October declined to 4.2 million from 4.4 million, a record high. Labor-force participation—which refers to the working-age population that is either employed or seeking employment—has remained below pre-pandemic levels, at 61.8% in November and well below January 2020’s level of 63.4%.