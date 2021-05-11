Job openings rise despite hiring slowdown

According to Indeed data, the hospitality and tourism industry, including restaurants, still had about 9% fewer job openings in late April, compared with before the pandemic. But openings in that industry have grown swiftly since the start of the year, when they were down about 40% from the pre-pandemic level. Many companies in that industry, including Domino’s Pizza and McDonald’s Corp. franchisees, have said they are struggling to fill positions, in some cases offering signing bonuses to new hires.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}