Job opportunities in call centres, for delivery executives and for cooking staff are high in top cities--Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai, a report by global job site Indeed said on Thursday.

According to Indeed, the rise of e-commerce and quick commerce is remarkable in driving the employment opportunities.

The report is based on data on Indeed platform from May 2020 to May 2023.

According to the report, Mumbai leads the way for call centre jobs (12%), followed by Bengaluru (11.86%) and Chennai (8 %).

Mumbai also accounts for the highest posting in cooking jobs (13%), followed by Bengaluru (7.47%) and Chennai (7%).

Chennai accounts for highest job postings for delivery executives (12%), followed by Bengaluru (8%) and Mumbai (5%), the report said.

“The surge of e-commerce and quick commerce has truly been remarkable in driving employment," Indeed India career expert Saumitra Chand said.

"The food delivery industry has given rise to many restaurants and cloud kitchens, creating a high demand for skilled cooks and chefs. It is particularly interesting to note that Chennai is leading the demand for delivery executive jobs on our platform," Chand added.

There is also a rise in call centre executive jobs as companies need large customer support teams to handle customer queries related to online orders, he said.

“The hiring trend in these cities reflects the changing dynamics of the job market, where traditional blue-collar roles are now in high demand," Chand added.