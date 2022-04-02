OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Human Resource /  Job postings continue to grow, exceed pre-Covid levels: Report
Listen to this article

Led by demand in the technology sector, job postings in India have exceeded the pre-Covid levels since September 2021 and witnessed a 30.8 per cent growth by the end of March 2022 from February 2020, according to a report.

The report by global job site Indeed is based on job postings data on the platform from February 2020 till March 2022. Demand for jobs was the highest in software and tech roles, up 25.2% since last year, the report further stated.

The software and tech segment was followed by the management roles (9.7%), IT roles (5%), it said. "We have seen demand for talent rise across almost every occupational category, although to a much greater extent in some occupations than in others.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Workers in India, especially in the tech segment have greater choice and might get more bargaining power than before the pandemic. This may lead to more positive outcomes for employees in terms of higher compensation and workplace benefits," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout