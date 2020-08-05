Joblessness at pre-covid level as India unlocks more

“The improvement in the unemployment rate is largely contributed by the rural sector and, in urban areas, it is slowly catching up. Yes, there is an improvement as the country unlocked across activities post-June, but one must realize that it may not be reflecting the ground realities like distress employment, low productivity and lower income growth of workers because more people are doing a job which was earlier done by fewer number of them," said Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth in New Delhi.