Joblessness in rural India doubles to 14% in one week

“The MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) are in bad shape, and the informal jobs market, as well as self-employment in rural India, are in turmoil. The situation may get worse over the next few weeks if we don’t manage to tackle the pandemic in rural India. There is a demand shock, there is a supply chain constraint, and there is income loss—it’s a critical situation for any economy and labour market," Mehrotra said.