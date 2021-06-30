Jobs are hard to fill, and ideology makes it hard to understand why

There might be limits on how fast employers can hire, and these could be aggravated by the high level of people quitting their jobs for other opportunities lately. It is one thing to fill three open positions in a month and another to fill those plus the positions of three more employees who just gave notice. There could also be measurement issues since the pandemic threw a wrench into typical hiring patterns. Some economists think Friday’s report could be strong, for example, since the end-of-school-year declines in education employment could be smaller than usual.