An Indian senior-level Qualcomm employee, who joined the company just one year ago, and was laid off recently, has took to the social media site LinkedIn to share his ordeal and is seeking help in finding a new job in the US before he runs out of time granted by his H1B visa. It is important to note that the H-1B visa, which allows skilled workers from other countries to work in the US, has time constraints, so these techies are facing a race against time to find new employment.

Tushar Trehon, a former senior GPU Performance Modelling Engineer with Qualcomm, took to the business and employment-focused social media platform recently after failing to secure a new job last month.

"A little over a month ago, I was unfortunately impacted by a round of layoffs at Qualcomm," the techie wrote on his LinkedIn page. Trehon had previously worked with Microsoft in Bengaluru, as per his LinkedIn profile, and he was laid off by Qualcomm within a year of being hired.

"Being an immigrant worker on H1B I have limited time to look for a new job," Trehon added further with his appeal for information regarding “openings, referrals or connections" in the semiconductor industry.

The California-based chip manufacturing company had announced layoff impacting 5% of its staff, citing the current macroeconomic and demand environment. The company noted that the cutdown on workforce was part of implementing further spending reductions and streamlining operations, while still keeping an eye on the significant growth and diversification opportunities ahead. According to reports, the company laid off around 20% of its employees from the mobile division, citing slump in smartphone sales.

Qualcomm announced layoffs after reporting a decline of 34% year-on-year (YoY) in net income in the quarter that ended in December 2022, as reported by Business Today. The company's revenue dropped 12%, which was attributed to the macroeconomic slowdown and the fall in demand for mobile handsets.

"Given the current macroeconomic and demand environment, we're implementing further spending reductions and streamlining operations without losing sight of the significant growth and diversification opportunities ahead," Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said in a statement earlier.

"This is consistent with our commitment to actively manage operating expenses, as indicated during our last earnings call. Combined with the actions we have already taken in the quarter, we expect to reduce non-GAAP operating expenses by approximately 5 percent relative to a run rate exiting fiscal '22," he further added.