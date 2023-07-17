Laid off by Qualcomm, Indian techie on H1B visa seeks help finding new job2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Qualcomm announced layoffs after reporting a decline of 34% year-on-year (YoY) in net income in the quarter that ended in December 2022
An Indian senior-level Qualcomm employee, who joined the company just one year ago, and was laid off recently, has took to the social media site LinkedIn to share his ordeal and is seeking help in finding a new job in the US before he runs out of time granted by his H1B visa. It is important to note that the H-1B visa, which allows skilled workers from other countries to work in the US, has time constraints, so these techies are facing a race against time to find new employment.
