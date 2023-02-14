Laid-off tech workers seek leverage on the way out

As recently as two years ago, there wasn’t much demand for assistance in pushing back on a severance offer following a layoff, and asking about such terms during a job negotiation was considered taboo, recruiters and consultants say.The tech labor market was far tighter than it is today, and especially during the pandemic, tech workers could change jobs for better pay with relative ease. While many sectors are still adding jobs at a rapid clip and the unemployment rate is low, tech job growth has slowed from the frenzied pace in the early days of the pandemic.